AFI highlights Clooney's life of acting, activism and pranks

By PABLO ARAUZ PENA
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - George Clooney says he looks forward to more changes in Hollywood as he reflects on his career after being awarded the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.
The 57-year-old's work as an actor, director and human rights activist was the focus of a star-studded celebration at the Dolby Theatre earlier this month. TNT will air the ceremony on Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.
Clooney's career spans more than three decades, from his breakthrough role on television's "ER" to drifting through space in "Gravity."
He's also known for directing films such as "Monuments Men" and "Good Night, and Good Luck."
Among those who toasted the star were Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Aniston.
Shirley MacLaine presented Clooney with the honor and urged him to direct more.
