Dunkin' Donuts store: No 'shouting in language other than English'

(RNN) – Coffee shops seem to have a knack lately for getting into hot water over charges of racism.

A sign in the window of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Baltimore asks for customers to report employees who are shouting in languages other than English, WBAL reported.

“If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call … immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for free coffee and a pastry,” said a sign attributed to the general manager.

The reaction on Twitter was swift and harsh.

The corporate office responded to the backlash.

Dunkin’ Donuts and our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests. The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own personal judgment to ensure those standards are being met.  While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed – Dunkin’ Donuts

Starbucks made headlines in recent months over the controversial arrest of two black customers at one of its Philadelphia stores. Following the incident, the company conducted racial bias training for its 175,000 employees.

