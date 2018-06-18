Dunkin' Donuts store: No 'shouting in language other than English'

The sign appeared in the window of a Baltimore Dunkin’ Donuts. (Source: Dunkin’ Donuts, file)

(RNN) – Coffee shops seem to have a knack lately for getting into hot water over charges of racism.

A sign in the window of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Baltimore asks for customers to report employees who are shouting in languages other than English, WBAL reported.

“If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call … immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for free coffee and a pastry,” said a sign attributed to the general manager.

This sign is being displayed at a @dunkindonuts in Baltimore. General manager posted a sign asking customers to report employees not speaking English. Even offering a reward. #shocking pic.twitter.com/1kUr0lcYuY — Gillian Morley (@GillianMorley_) June 18, 2018

The reaction on Twitter was swift and harsh.

@dunkindonuts Please do something about this and this store's general manager. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. — silhan (@whitelily22) June 18, 2018

The more I think about this the weirder it is. Why would the general manager be OK with employees yelling in English? Why would he be fine with them yelling at all? This is weird. We’re going to find out this is something weird — Alex Olive Era (@alexoliveira) June 18, 2018

I guess @dunkindonuts is cool with racism. Hello, Starbucks! — Wake Up! It's 1984. (@AOTPRadio) June 18, 2018

The corporate office responded to the backlash.

Dunkin’ Donuts and our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests. The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own personal judgment to ensure those standards are being met. While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed – Dunkin’ Donuts

Starbucks made headlines in recent months over the controversial arrest of two black customers at one of its Philadelphia stores. Following the incident, the company conducted racial bias training for its 175,000 employees.

