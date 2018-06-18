Frisch's announces return of Coca-Cola to restaurants

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati-based restaurant chain has announced the return of Coca-Cola products to its Big Boy restaurants.

Frisch's announced Monday that the switchover from Pepsi will be complete by September. The restaurants dropped Coke in 2013, sparking outrage from patrons with fond memories of the pairing of the two brands.

Frisch's CEO Jason Vaughn said Coca-Cola is among the most requested items at the stores.

Atlanta-based private equity firm NRD Capital bought the chain from its family ownership in 2015. Long an iconic Cincinnati brand, Frisch's has the Big Boy trademark in the region and there are a total of 121 restaurants in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

