Ohio governor urges GOP to take advantage of his jobs record

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is urging fellow Republicans to use his administration's economic record to cheer people up and win votes this fall.

His advice came at a news conference Monday where Kasich touted a series of positive trends: Ohio's job creation rate is outpacing the nation's, unemployment is falling, wages are growing and 520,000 new jobs have been created.

The 2016 presidential contender is an outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump. That's caused some fellow Republicans in the closely divided political state to distance themselves from him.

A Quinnipiac University poll released last week showed Kasich more popular among Democrats than Republicans and the race to succeed him statistically tied.

Kasich said a "jobs and progress" message can give people hope amid negative news out of Washington.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.