School groups, police, clergy back Kasich gun reform bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A coalition seeking to reduce gun violence across Ohio is urging lawmakers to act quickly to enact Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) proposed gun law changes.

Groups representing students, teachers, school counselors, police chiefs, pediatricians and Catholic clergy joined a letter sent last week to state legislative leaders.

The groups criticized the Legislature's seeming "lack of urgency" in updating Ohio's gun laws over the past month as three more mass school shootings have occurred.

Companion bills in the House and Senate containing changes recommended by a bipartisan advisory group convened by Kasich have been stalled at the Statehouse since mid-April.

Proposals include a "red flag" law to allow gun rights to be temporarily stripped from people who show warning signs of violence and revisions to Ohio gun and background-check laws.

