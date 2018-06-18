New bill would require all US flags purchased by government to b - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

New bill would require all US flags purchased by government to be 100% Made in the USA

Would you support Sen. Sherrod Brown's 100 percent American flag bill? (Source: Pixabay) Would you support Sen. Sherrod Brown's 100 percent American flag bill? (Source: Pixabay)
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An Ohio lawmaker is hoping to change the way the U.S. government buys American flags. 

The current law states that any American flag purchased by the government must be at least 50 percent made in the USA.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, in a re-election year, is hoping to change that.

On Monday morning, from the U.S.S. Cod in downtown Cleveland, Brown announced the All-American Flag Act

The legislation would require flags purchased by the government to be 100 percent American made, with 100 percent American materials.

"Our bill has passed, unanimously, twice in the Senate," Brown said. "For whatever reason the House of Representative has refused to take the bill up. We are reintroducing it, we want to see it go this time."

How do you know if something is 100% "Made in the USA?"

Whether it's flags or cars, the way to check if something is "Made in America" is extremely confusing and difficult. 

According to the American Manufactures Association there are several categories: 

  • "Made in the USA": Only has to be 75 percent made in this country. That number is set by the Federal Trade Commission. 
  • "Made in USA of U.S. and Imported Parts": This could be something like 60 percent or less American made or parts. 
  • "Assembled in USA": This is what's known as screwdriver assembly, meaning none of the parts may have come from the U.S but it was assembled in this country. 
  • "Made in USA, Product of USA": This is the only way something has been certified as 100 percent made in the US of US materials as certified by a company known as CERTIFIED

