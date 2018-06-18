Bad with money? Try this simple budget plan

Budgeting is never fun to think about. (Pixabay)

Budgeting is never fun to think about.

Puppies are fun to think about. Summer is fun to think about. Nearly all of the scenes in the movie "The Princess Bride" are fun to think about.

Budgeting is not.

It is important, however. This week Rob Williams sat down with a writer with The Penny Hoarder to talk about the "50/20/30" rule, a simple plan that could help anyone who isn't great with money.

It breaks down like this:

50 percent for essentials (rent, bills, groceries)

20 percent for financial goals (savings, investments)

30 percent on personal spending (dining out, vacations, Blu-ray copies of "The Princess Bride")

You can listen to the whole chat below in this episode of the Rob Williams Anytime podcast:

