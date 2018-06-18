Police ID man found dead in vehicle in Spring Grove Village

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in Spring Grove Village Monday afternoon.

Police said Hassan Rasheed was found around 11:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Winton Ridge Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

