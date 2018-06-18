Police ID man found dead in vehicle in Spring Grove Village - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police ID man found dead in vehicle in Spring Grove Village

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Hasaan Rasheed (Cincinnati Police Department) Hasaan Rasheed (Cincinnati Police Department)
SPRING GROVE VILLAGE (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in Spring Grove Village Monday afternoon.

Police said Hassan Rasheed was found around 11:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Winton Ridge Lane.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly