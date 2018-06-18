Rapper XXXTentacion, 20, shot and killed in FL

The shooting took place in Deerfield Beach, about an hour north of Miami. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) – XXXTentacion, a wildly popular 20-year-old rapper, was shot and killed in South Florida on Monday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office announced.



TMZ reported he was in the area shopping for motorcycles when a gunman approached his car and shot him.

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Real name Jahseh Onfroy, he only released a debut album, “17,” in August, and followed up with “?” in March. The latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

His single “SAD!” had been listened to more than 173 million times on YouTube, and reached the top-10 of the Billboard Hot 100 list.

He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.

“I’m really into multi-genre things that aren’t just based around rapping itself,” he once told XXL Magazine. “I’m more inspired by artists in other genres besides rap.”

He had been in South Florida "planning a charity event for this weekend" according to a post on his Instagram account shortly before his death.

XXXTentacion was considered a controversial figure in the rap community. He feuded with Drake and was briefly pulled from Spotify after he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend.

In a social media livestream from last year that circulated after the shooting, he considered his own mortality and spoke about what he hoped his legacy would be.

“I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” he said. “If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy.”

