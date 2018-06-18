Rapper XXXTentacion, 20, shot and killed in FL in 'apparent robbery'

The rapper was shot in his car in Deerfield Beach, about an hour north of Miami. (Source: Twitter/@kanyewest)

(RNN) – XXXTentacion, a wildly popular 20-year-old rapper, was shot and killed in South Florida on Monday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office announced.

The shooting took place in Deerfield Beach, about an hour north of Miami.

A Broward County Sheriff's spokesperson said XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving the area after browsing at a motorsport and marine dealership when he was approached by two armed men, at least one of whom shot him.

The spokesperson characterized it as an "apparent robbery" and said the pair fled in a dark SUV. There is an active investigation in the killing.

XXXTentacion only released a debut album, “17,” in August, and followed up with “?” in March. The latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

His single “SAD!” had been listened to more than 173 million times on YouTube, and reached the top-10 of the Billboard Hot 100 list.

He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.

“I’m really into multi-genre things that aren’t just based around rapping itself,” he once told XXL Magazine. “I’m more inspired by artists in other genres besides rap.”

He had been in South Florida "planning a charity event for this weekend" according to a post on his Instagram account shortly before his death.

XXXTentacion was considered a controversial figure in the rap community. He feuded with Drake and was briefly pulled from Spotify after he was arrested on charges of domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend.

Nonetheless, he connected deeply with young fans, who were drawn to his songs that touched on emotional topics such as his battles with depression.

In a social media livestream from last year that circulated after the shooting, he considered his own mortality and spoke about what he hoped his legacy would be.

“I at least want to know that the kids perceived my message and were able to make something of themselves and able to take my message and use it and turn it into something positive and to at least have a good life,” he said. “If I’m going to die or ever be a sacrifice I want to make sure that my life made at least 5 million kids happy.”

Friends and collaborators such as Ski Mask The Slump God and Diplo expressed their disbelief and heartbreak on Twitter.

A number of other music figures offered their tributes over social media. Kanye West said he was "inspired" by XXXTentacion and added "thank you for existing." J. Cole called him an "enormous talent" with "limitless potential."

