Here's how to get your hands on a Fiona bobblehead

A Fiona the hippo-themed ticket package is available for the Reds game Tuesday night.

The package features a Fiona bobblehead, the ticket to the game versus Detroit, and a coupon for a free cheese coney at Skyline with a beverage purchase.

Two dollars from each ticket sold will be donated to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Fans can pick up the bobblehead at the ballpark on Tuesday.

Click or tap here for more information. This limited edition bobblehead is only available through this offer while supplies last.

