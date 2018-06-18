UK updates policy dealing with sexual assault claims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto says changes have been finalized to campus regulations dealing with the disciplinary process for allegations that include sexual assault.
In an email sent Monday to the campus community, Capilouto said changes are the result of "concerns and suggestions" from people on campus. He said the goal in implementing the policy is to be fair, as well as "clear and consistent" in applying it.
Capilouto says a hearing panel must be unanimous in determining that the policy has been violated. The finding can be appealed, but a finding of "not responsible" cannot be appealed.
He says both sides in a sexual assault claim have the right to an attorney during an investigation and any disciplinary hearing. Capilouto says a "preponderance of evidence" will continue to be the standard used to determine whether the policy was violated.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Denita Satchwell, 58, was reported missing from her home this past Monday. Three people are now charged in connection with her murder.Full Story >
Denita Satchwell, 58, was reported missing from her home this past Monday. Three people are now charged in connection with her murder.Full Story >
A Fiona the hippo-themed ticket package is available for the Reds game Tuesday night.Full Story >
A Fiona the hippo-themed ticket package is available for the Reds game Tuesday night.Full Story >
A Middletown man will have to serve at least 10 more years behind bars after being denied parole for his horrific crime.Full Story >
A Middletown man will have to serve at least 10 more years behind bars after being denied parole for his horrific crime.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in Spring Grove Village Monday afternoon.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in Spring Grove Village Monday afternoon.Full Story >
Budgeting is never fun to think about.Full Story >
Budgeting is never fun to think about.Full Story >