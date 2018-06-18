Friend of cancer patient found dead after meds stolen: 'I knew something was wrong'

Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita Satchwell, 58, before she was found dead in the woods of Boone County (Credit: Covington Police)

Denita Satchwell, 58, was reported missing from her home this past Monday. Three people are now charged in connection with her murder.

The 58-year-old, who goes by Marci, was a frail stage-four lung cancer patient, according to court documents. A friend of Marci's told FOX19 she had no reason to leave her apartment that day.

"I was the last person she spoke to," said Tricia Schneider.

Schneider says she lives right above Marci in a two-family apartment.

"She didn't need to go out," she said. "There was no reason for her to leave. I knew something was wrong."

Kenneth Jones, 38, is a cousin of Marci's, police said. He's now being held on a $1 million bond and is facing charges of murder, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Police say he put Marci in the trunk of her car and left her in a parking lot overnight. Court documents say Jones and a juvenile returned the following morning and drove to a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Ky. and disposed of her body.

"Just the most horrible -- I mean -- this is her own family member," said Schneider. "Those two boys, I mean, what's the sense? It's all crazy. She was -- she wouldn't have hurt a soul. She would have given them anything."

Braedon Reaves is also charged in the case. Police say he helped facilitate the homicide.

"I'd wish you'd rot in hell," Schneider said of Jones. "You're so horrible. Just a horrible person. How could you do something like this?"

Police say the third person charged is a juvenile who, along with Jones, is facing charges for attempting to remove DNA evidence from Marci's vehicle. Police believe the motive for the murder was to get Satchwell's painkillers used to help her cope with her cancer.

