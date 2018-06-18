Officials: Off-duty Batavia K-9 officer accidentally hit, killed by vehicle

Officials say a Batavia police K-9 officer was accidentally hit and killed by a vehicle Monday. (Source: Batavia police)

The K-9 was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Kraft's name has been put on a memorial to honor fallen K-9 officers. He was the department's first-ever K-9 officer.

A service with full police honors is being planned.

