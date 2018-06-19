In death, young man is at forefront of US-North Korea drama

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - Otto Warmbier's (WARM'-bir) legacy is still being written, one year after his death.
The 22-year-old U.S. college student who died in a Cincinnati hospital just days after his release from North Korea in a vegetative state has been remembered prominently during a dramatic shift in U.S.-North Korean relations.
President Donald Trump says the death of the "very special person" galvanized determination to deal with North Korea, leading to his history-making summit with Kim Jong Un. Trump said in Singapore that Warmbier "did not die in vain."
Parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier expressed appreciation for Trump's comments, and said they hope "something positive" comes from the summit.
But they also have kept up criticism of North Korea's treatment of Otto during his 17-plus months of captivity, recently filing a federal lawsuit.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >
A service with full police honors is being planned.Full Story >
A service with full police honors is being planned.Full Story >
The mayor of Walton, Ky. is offering a reward for information after someone destroyed the community fountain, putting the city out thousands of dollars.Full Story >
The mayor of Walton, Ky. is offering a reward for information after someone destroyed the community fountain, putting the city out thousands of dollars.Full Story >
Luxury vehicles have been reported stolen during the past few weeks in Mariemont, Madeira, and Indian Hill.Full Story >
Luxury vehicles have been reported stolen during the past few weeks in Mariemont, Madeira, and Indian Hill.Full Story >
Denita Satchwell, 58, was reported missing from her home this past Monday. Three people are now charged in connection with her murder.Full Story >
Denita Satchwell, 58, was reported missing from her home this past Monday. Three people are now charged in connection with her murder.Full Story >