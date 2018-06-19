FBI: Ex-sheriff extorted nearly $100K from dealers, others

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - The FBI says a former Ohio sheriff accused of taking nearly $100,000 in bribes from drug dealers and others while in office has been indicted on federal charges.
Authorities say 54-year-old Samuel Crish, of Delphos, was charged Monday in U.S. District Court in Toledo with bribery, extortion and making false statements.
Authorities say Crish extorted almost $100,000 from five people between 2012 and 2016 while he was Allen County sheriff. Investigators allege Crish provided special treatment in return for the money.
Crish resigned as sheriff in 2017 following an FBI raid on his Lima office the previous year.
FBI Special Agent Stephen Anthony said in a statement that Crish made the situation worse by lying to the bureau.
Crish's attorney declined to comment because he hadn't seen the indictment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
