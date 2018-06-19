Astronomy park named for John Glenn set to open on solstice

LOGAN, Ohio (AP) - An astronomy park named for astronaut-hero John Glenn is about to open in his native Ohio.
The John Glenn Astronomy Park is located in Hocking Hills State Park in the southeastern part of the state. A grand opening ribbon-cutting is scheduled Thursday to coincide with the summer solstice.
Director Brad Hoehne (HOH'-nee) will be joined at the event by astronaut Janet Kavandi, director of NASA Glenn Research Center; Julianne Burroughs, board president of Friends of Hocking Hills State Park; and "Astronaut Harrison," a 6-year-old Columbus boy obsessed with space.
Activities will include sunset viewing, a sky diver and star and planet gazing through the park's powerful telescopes.
John Glenn died in 2016 at age 95. He was the first American to orbit Earth and a longtime Democratic U.S. senator.
