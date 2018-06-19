Thieves pull off 'Mission: Impossible'-style burglary near Atlan - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Thieves pull off 'Mission: Impossible'-style burglary near Atlanta

Police said burglars broke into a Best Buy near Atlanta by repelling from the ceiling. They made off with more than $100,000 worth of loot. (Source: WSB via CNN) Police said burglars broke into a Best Buy near Atlanta by repelling from the ceiling. They made off with more than $100,000 worth of loot. (Source: WSB via CNN)

DUNWOODY, GA (WSB/CNN) – Some burglars near Atlanta pulled off a stunt straight out of the first "Mission: Impossible" film.

Police said the thieves broke into a store on June 8 by repelling from the ceiling, just like Tom Cruise did in the 1996 thriller.

The case has Dunwoody Police scratching their heads.

"It's a bizarre case," said Sgt. Robert Parsons of Dunwoody Police, who called it a "Mission: Impossible-style" burglary.

Parsons said the burglary played out very similarly to a scene in the hit movie, with suspects repelling their way into a Dunwoody Best Buy through a hole they cut in the ceiling.

Once inside, the burglars burrowed into a secure storage area full of Apple products.

"iPhones, iPads, MacBooks – all those Apple products had been removed from a secure storage area," Parsons said.

In all, the thieves took more than $100,000 worth of products.

"We're looking to see if these are related to burglaries that have occurred in Texas and Florida. There are other reports nationwide of this type of thing happening with a very similar MO," Parsons said.

There is no surveillance video from the store. Still, police are hoping to find footage of the burglars arriving.

Copyright 2018 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.

