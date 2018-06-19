Man shot several times in North College Hill

A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in a North College Hill apartment complex parking lot late Monday, police said.

The victim was talking and alert when he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center from the 1500 block of West Galbraith Road before midnight, according to police.

Officers describe his condition as "serious."

Police said they searched overnight for two suspects as they continue to investigate.

Further details were not immediately released.

