Man shot several times in North College Hill

Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.Full Story >
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.Full Story >
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."Full Story >
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."Full Story >