Fire tears through two buildings in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in Newport early Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Fire is tearing through one building and spreading to another in Newport early Tuesday, fire officials said.

Crews are on scene in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. They were called to the blaze before 2 a.m.

Flames are engulfing the upper floor and roof of both 1030 and 1028 Washington Ave., according to a FOX 19 NOW crew on scene.

So far, no injuries have reported.

Multiple fire departments and firefighters are on scene, including Newport, Covington and Wilder.

Flames seen from the roof of a building in the 1000 block of Washington Ave in Newport. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/NarejGre9l — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) June 19, 2018

Flames have started showing again from the roof of the structure, firefighters evacuating the building. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/U2qTkFXJtH — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) June 19, 2018

