Kentucky Court of Appeals chief to be sworn in this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Court of Appeals' new chief judge is being sworn in during a public ceremony.
Judge Denise G. Clayton will take the oath of office from Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson County Judicial Center in Louisville.
The Administrative Office of the Courts said in a news release that Clayton is the first black judge to serve as chief judge of the Court of Appeals and is first black woman to serve on the court.
Clayton was officially sworn in June 1. The ceremonial swearing-in is Wednesday.
She was elected by fellow Court of Appeals judges to be chief judge and will serve for two years. She succeeds Court of Appeals Judge Joy A. Kramer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fire is tearing through one building and spreading to another in Newport early Tuesday, fire officials said.Full Story >
Fire is tearing through one building and spreading to another in Newport early Tuesday, fire officials said.Full Story >
An organization named in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Cincinnati police officers last week alleging a racial divide within the Cincinnati Police Department favors black officers through "race-based" double standards is defending itself.Full Story >
An organization named in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Cincinnati police officers last week alleging a racial divide within the Cincinnati Police Department favors black officers through "race-based" double standards is defending itself.Full Story >
Tuesday is expected to be our fifth consecutive day of temperatures at or above 90 and oppressive humidity.Full Story >
Tuesday is expected to be our fifth consecutive day of temperatures at or above 90 and oppressive humidity.Full Story >
A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in a North College Hill apartment complex parking lot early Tuesday, police said.Full Story >
A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in a North College Hill apartment complex parking lot early Tuesday, police said.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >