Reddit co-founder pushes for paid family leave

(CNN) – Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian is a new dad on a mission.

He's encouraging other fathers to push for and take advantage of paid family leave.

It was recently that Ohanian's fast-paced lifestyle – as a hard-charging businessman and husband to Serena Williams – really slowed down.

"I'd have a sleeping baby in one arm and my smartphone in the other, and I'd still be, like, aware – but this was the priority, and being present in the house was a priority," Ohanian said.

After the birth of his baby girl last September, Ohanian took his paternity leave.

"To have those moments and feel that closeness was just spectacular," Ohanian said.

He's since become a vocal advocate for paid family leave. And he's put his money where his mouth is: designing a new policy for his workers, offering 16 weeks of paid time off for both moms and dads.

"What it's ultimately going to mean for the organization is a way healthier, better functioning organization," Ohanian said. "Your teams are not robots. They're humans. And if you're really expecting them to do great work, they need to be in a great state of mind."

And more and more, it's not just moms, but dads who are calling for these better polices, wanting an equal role in raising their newborns.

Seventy-three percent of dads in the U.S. say they have little workplace support – including paid time off following the birth of their child.

Two-thirds of parents say they are willing to change jobs if necessary to be very involved in the early weeks of caring for their newborns.

Some companies are listening. In the last year alone, big companies like Walmart, Lowe's and Starbucks have expanded or created new family leave policies, many specifically geared toward including dads.

The political landscape is changing too. What used to be seen just as a Democratic issue is now attracting Republican leadership.

There's been a big federal shift on Capitol Hill. In the past four years, the number of lawmakers who've signed onto some type of paid family leave legislation has more than doubled.

Democrats and Republicans are far from a consensus on how broad a national paid leave policy should be, and how to pay for it. But there's a growing realization that Congress needs to do something.

And across the country, there's more movement.

Thirty-one states had paid family leave legislation under consideration this year alone. Five states and Washington, D.C., have passed new or expanded paid family leave laws.

But despite the momentum, there's still a long way to go.

Only 15 percent of workers in the U.S. have access to paid family leave, making every new parent's voice count.

"I don't think it's good enough to say it's always been this way. Men always worked, and women stayed home with the kids. And that's just simply not good enough," Ohanian said.

Changes to federal law remain a long way off. As it stands, under the Family and Medical Leave Act, certain employees can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave per year.

The act also requires employees' group health benefits to be maintained during the leave.

