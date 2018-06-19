Twin brothers reunited 74 years after WWII death at Normandy

Fire is tearing through one building and spreading to another in Newport early Tuesday, fire officials said.Full Story >
An organization named in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Cincinnati police officers last week alleging a racial divide within the Cincinnati Police Department favors black officers through "race-based" double standards is defending itself.Full Story >
Tuesday is expected to be our fifth consecutive day of temperatures at or above 90 and oppressive humidity.Full Story >
A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in a North College Hill apartment complex parking lot early Tuesday, police said.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsFull Story >
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigationFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in spaceFull Story >
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailFull Story >
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsFull Story >
