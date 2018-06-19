3-year-old saves mom's life in MI

A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure. (Source: WXYZ via CNN)

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI (WXYZ/CNN) – When one mother suffered a seizure while walking with her dog and 3-year-old daughter, her life could have been in real danger.

But help arrived in time to keep her from suffering major injury, thanks to her daughter's quick actions.

Every kid thinks at least once about being a superhero, but 3-year-old Savannah Lavely didn't need a cape or mask to be one last weekend.

"I was just super proud of her," said Jessa Lavely, Savannah's mother.

It was when Lavely was walking with her dog and daughter just a block and a half from home that she started to feel bad.

"I felt a little funny. I have a history of seizures. So I felt a little off," Lavely said.

Lavely only remembers falling to the ground and later waking up surrounded by police and EMS.

But it's what happened between falling and waking that's truly amazing.

After her mom passed out, Savannah ran several blocks back to her home – crossing streets on the way – to get help.

Security camera footage from outside her home shows her banging on the door.

"I opened the door and there she was, and she said, 'You need to come quickly. My mommy fell and she can't get up,'" said Jan Fleming, Savannah's grandmother.

Savannah's father, Steven Lavely, said he learned about the emergency – and his daughter's quick thinking – when his security cameras alerted his phone.

Thankfully, Savannah was able to lead her grandparents back to her mother.

"She ran down the street in the right direction, crossed the street by herself and then ran up and pounded on. And she just took charge of herself," Fleming said.

Experts say to teach your kids to take charge in similar emergency situations by making sure they know how to dial 911, and that they know where their home is located.

Jessa Lavely said she's still in shock, because she didn't specifically teach Savannah those skills.

"I just couldn't believe that she would know to run home and which house was ours, because she's only 3," Lavely said.

