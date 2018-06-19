Amy Murray to attend national 911 center conference as search for solution continues

Amy Murray will travel to Nashville Tuesday for a national 911 center conference as search for solutions for Cincinnati's Emergency Communication Center continue following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati city leaders will head to Nashville Tuesday in search of solutions and potential changes to the city's 911 call system after the death of a teenager in April.

Councilwoman Amy Murray will attend the National Emergency Number Association Conference. The conference brings together officials and the latest software that's being used in 911 centers across the country.

NENA says they will be showcasing their Motorola Solutions Command Center Software suite where their end-to-end integrated command and control portfolio with CallWorks, VESTA, Spillman Technologies, and PremierOne will be on display.

Murray along with the rest of Cincinnati's city council members are looking of new ways to improve Cincinnati's 911 call system after the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush in April.

Plush died of asphyxiation after being trapped in his van in the Seven Hills School parking lot. Plush called 911 twice after becoming trapped in his minivan using his phone's "Hey Siri" technology. Police failed to locate him, and Plush died.

"We need to make sure when people call our 911 Center, the phones are answered and they get the help that they need right away," said Murray. "As you know, technology is changing so quickly, we need to keep up with it both in terms of technology people are using and to make sure that they're trained to use that technology."

Murray will present her findings on Wednesday at council's next law and public safety meeting.

Kyle's mother Jill Plush has been invited to attend the conference in Nashville as well, said Murray. It's unclear if she will go.

