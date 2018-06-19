Man allegedly killed family, burned bodies in TX

South Korea says a joint military exercise scheduled with the U.S. has been suspended to support ongoing talks both countries have with North Korea.Full Story >
South Korea says a joint military exercise scheduled with the U.S. has been suspended to support ongoing talks both countries have with North Korea.Full Story >
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.Full Story >
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.Full Story >
Calls are mounting for President Trump to end family separations at the border ahead of a meeting with House Republicans.Full Story >
Calls are mounting for President Trump to end family separations at the border ahead of a meeting with House Republicans.Full Story >
A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.Full Story >
A new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports is being threatened by Trump in the latest move toward what could become a trade war.Full Story >