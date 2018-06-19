Man allegedly killed family, burned bodies in TX

Authorities said Maya Rivera, Rayshawn Hudson and their 5-year-old son, Rayshawn Jr., were killed, their bodies burned in a rural yard. Satterfield allegedly said he was 'burning trash.' (Source:

Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child. (Source: State of Texas/KTRK/CNN)

WHARTON COUNTY, TX (KTRK/CNN) - The disappearance of a family led to a grim discovery.

According to online state records, he has a 15-year criminal history, including theft, assault, evading arrest and terrorist threat charges

Henry Floyd Sr. said he let Robert Satterfield stay with him in his rural Wharton County home for a couple of weeks because Satterfield shares a son with his daughter.

"I was just trying to help him until he saved enough money to get his own place, " Floyd said.

But he said he noticed something strange - the 36-year-old staying with him suddenly had a car.

"I knew he was burning trash, but I knew that shouldn't have still been going on. I saw him in the girl's car, and I said, 'Where did you get the car from?' He said, 'I'm using it for a while,'" Floyd said.

About 30 miles away in Angleton, the family of Maya Rivera worried they hadn't heard from her, Rayshawn Hudson or their 5-year-old son, Rayshawn Jr. They were reported missing June 13.

Floyd said he made Satterfield leave after learning about the car.

Deputies pulled him over not long after and arrested him on other charges.

Floyd said investigators questioned him first, but Satterfield told detectives the bodies of the three were at the site on Floyd's property.

Deputies said the remains had been burned, but they believe they are from the family

Family members of the victims said Satterfield knew Hudson from time in prison.

Floyd says he's a father and grandfather himself, and he wants to make sure the victims’ families always have a place to remember Rivera, Hudson and their innocent son.

"We'll put a fence around it and it will be for them, nobody else. It's on the Floyd property, but it's going to be their place until eternity," he said.

