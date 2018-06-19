Toddler climbs pool ladder; parents share video to show danger

The family of 2-year-old Cody Wyman thought the locked pool ladder was safe. (Source: Family/WPRI/CNN)

ATTLEBORO, MA (WPRI/CNN) - A video of a 2-year-old boy climbing the outside of a locked pool ladder, able to nearly reach the top before his mom stops him, is making waves on the internet.

Young Cody's parents had thought the ladder was safe.

"As far as I'm concerned, no ladder is safe," said Cody's father Keith Wyman on Monday.

The ladder had a locked gate covering the steps, but Cody was able to grab onto the slits in the door and pull himself up. His dad said he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

Cody climbed the closed ladder once before. When he tried a second time, his parents made a recording to send a message.

"You could do all these things, safety precautions, but your eyes, you have to keep them on them at all times," said Tonya Sostre, Cody's mom.

The family returned the ladder, but all the other designs were similar. They are reaching out to the manufacturer to push for a design change.

