Ohio man convicted in 2017 slaying at Michigan motel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An Ohio man who was captured by police while aboard a bus in Indiana has been convicted of murder in the July 2017 stabbing death of a woman at a Michigan motel.
The Lansing State Journal reports 26-year-old Curtis Jamaar Echols of Paulding is scheduled to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole on July 25. An Ingham County, Michigan, jury convicted him Monday of first-degree murder.
The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from his lawyer Tuesday.
The body of 43-year-old Christina Daughenbaugh was found at a motel in Lansing. Investigators found a pizza box in the room, contacted the restaurant and got Echols' cellphone number. They tracked the phone to a Greyhound bus and Indiana State Police arrested him near South Bend.
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fire is tearing through one building and spreading to another in Newport early Tuesday, fire officials said.Full Story >
Fire is tearing through one building and spreading to another in Newport early Tuesday, fire officials said.Full Story >
An organization named in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Cincinnati police officers last week alleging a racial divide within the Cincinnati Police Department favors black officers through "race-based" double standards is defending itself.Full Story >
An organization named in a federal lawsuit filed by two white Cincinnati police officers last week alleging a racial divide within the Cincinnati Police Department favors black officers through "race-based" double standards is defending itself.Full Story >
Tuesday is expected to be our fifth consecutive day of temperatures at or above 90 and oppressive humidity.Full Story >
Tuesday is expected to be our fifth consecutive day of temperatures at or above 90 and oppressive humidity.Full Story >
A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in a North College Hill apartment complex parking lot early Tuesday, police said.Full Story >
A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in a North College Hill apartment complex parking lot early Tuesday, police said.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >