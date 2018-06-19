Ohio man convicted in 2017 slaying at Michigan motel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - An Ohio man who was captured by police while aboard a bus in Indiana has been convicted of murder in the July 2017 stabbing death of a woman at a Michigan motel.

The Lansing State Journal reports 26-year-old Curtis Jamaar Echols of Paulding is scheduled to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole on July 25. An Ingham County, Michigan, jury convicted him Monday of first-degree murder.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from his lawyer Tuesday.

The body of 43-year-old Christina Daughenbaugh was found at a motel in Lansing. Investigators found a pizza box in the room, contacted the restaurant and got Echols' cellphone number. They tracked the phone to a Greyhound bus and Indiana State Police arrested him near South Bend.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

