Police trying to identify man who jumped on occupied vehicle

Cincinnati police say a man jumped onto an occupied vehicle without being provoked at 1100 Elm Street on May 18. (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police say they're looking for a man who jumped onto an occupied vehicle.

The incident happened at 1100 Elm Street on May 18. Police say the man was not provoked and his attack on the occupied vehicle caused significant damage.

The man then left, heading in an unknown direction.

Police have released a picture of the man that shows him on top of the vehicle, hoping this will help identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.