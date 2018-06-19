Police trying to identify man who jumped on occupied vehicle

Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.Full Story >
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.Full Story >
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.Full Story >
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.Full Story >
The family returned the pool ladder, but all the other designs were similar.Full Story >
The family returned the pool ladder, but all the other designs were similar.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.Full Story >