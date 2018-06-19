WOW air apologizes to 191 passengers after plane sits for hours over paperwork snafu

WOW air passenger Michael Monto of Springboro sits on the floor as he waits for his flight to leave CVG Tuesday. (Photo: Provided to FOX19 NOW)

WOW air passengers crash on the floor as they wait for their flight Tuesday. (Photo: Provided to FOX19 NOW)

WOW air passengers scramble after their plane was delayed more than 12 hours at CVG Tuesday. (Provided to FOX19 NOW)

A representative from WOW air apologized Tuesday morning after nearly 200 passengers were forced to wait some six hours for their plane to depart Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport - only to have it delayed several more hours.

"WOW air would like to express its most sincere apologies for the disruption to the flight WW144 today from Cincinnati to Iceland," airline officials said in a statement.

"The delay was caused by unforeseen issues regarding delivering all relevant papers to US Customs and Border Protection. Despite best endeavors to solve the problem, WOW air was unable to resubmit the necessary papers before the operating crew’s legal operating hours had elapsed.

"The flight has now been rescheduled to depart at (3:45 p.m.) Passengers have been given meal vouchers at the airport and offered hotel accommodation. All passengers have been updated about their flight and options available to them. Passengers have been given the option to cancel their travels for a full refund of the flight or change to another date or destination.

"WOW air apologizes for the inconvenience this caused and is now working hard to accommodate all affected passengers."

The plane was due to leave CVG just before 1 a.m.

But by 5 a.m.,frustrated air passengers were calling the FOX19 NOW newsroom, saying they were forced to wait either on the plane or in an area referred to as "The Bridge" between the plane and terminal.

They said they were not permitted to go into the terminal and were told to only use the restroom facilities on the plane.

Temperatures overnight were unseasonably warm and muggy and in the upper 70s.

"There's no electricity on board. We can't charge our phones. We've been sitting here for hours, " said one caller, Margaret Monto of Springboro.

"Literally, all they gave us was a candy bar and water. That's all we've gotten so far," she said.

"They said they needed paperwork from customs they never got. They said we can stay on the plane or bridge but can't go into the air conditioned terminal. This is ridiculous They should be putting us up at a hotel. It's exhausting. You are supposed to be going on vacation and this is what we are doing."

"This is a nightmare," said another passenger, Sion Agami of Mason. ""We were in the plane six hours while they were figuring out what they were going to do."

Agami said at first the airline gave them a customer service number to call for assistance and to try to re-book flights, but it didn't work.

Many passengers were planning to go onto Europe after visiting Iceland.

"We have all been trying to call and no one is picking up," he said. "There were two employees to help some 200 passengers at the counter."

The passengers should have been allowed into the terminal, said a CVG spokeswoman, Mindy Kershner.

"According to CVG procedures, they are allowed in," she said.

Kershner scrambled to the terminal once she learned about the problems and quickly began trying to coordinate food, drinks and cots for all the passengers.

"We are already having conversations with them to make sure this doesn't happen again."

WOW air began low-cost service from CVG to Iceland and Europe last month, luring travelers with prices of $99 to Iceland.

Flights to European destinations such as Paris and Dublin cost about $149 each way.

The airline keeps ticket costs low by charging for a plethora of extras. You'll be paying more for carry-on luggage, extra leg room, food and drinks.

