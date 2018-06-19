Fewer teens having sex and using drugs, CDC says - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Fewer teens having sex and using drugs, CDC says

Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent to 39.5 percent. (Source: CNN) Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent to 39.5 percent. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – A new survey released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows sex and drug use among U.S. teens has declined over the last decade.

The self-reported data was collected from nearly 4 million high school students between 2007 and 2017. Home-schooled kids were not included.

"Overall, I think youth are making better decisions, particularly about their sexual behavior and their drug use," said Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC's Division of Adolescent and School Health.

Students who reported having sex dropped from 47.8 percent in 2007 to 39.5 percent in 2017, the survey said.

The percentage of students using drugs like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, or any hallucinogens fell from 22.6 percent in 2007 to 14 percent in 2017.

The number of teens who reported injecting illicit drugs also dropped from 2 percent in 2007 to 1.5 percent in 2017.

The study revealed some negatives.

Teens are still less likely to use condoms, which raises concerns over HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

