Man charged with assisting Indiana woman's suicide

Indiana police say two men helped a woman commit suicide then covered up their crime.

Clarissa Schultz committed suicide outside the Levee Breaker Bar in Lawrenceburg, Ind. in late May, said the Dearborn County Prosecutor's Office. However, police were unable to close the case at the time because the gun used in the incident had been removed and police were given false information.

Police charged William Ford Skipton, 44, with assisting suicide and Steven Melrose, Jr., 46, with providing false information to police.

Skipton, according to police, removed the gun and a shell casing from the scene after Schultz took her own life. Police say he then hid the gun in the ceiling tiles of the bar before police arrived.

Schultz used Skipton's gun to take her own life, police said.

Melrose told 911 operators that he didn't know where the gun was, court documents say, but later admitted to seeing Skipton move and hide the weapon and shell casing.

Police say Skipton and Schultz were friends. Skipton, a former felon, removed the gun from the scene because he was afraid he would be in trouble for having the gun, police say.

Melrose mislead police in an attempt to protect Skipton, police say.

"We take death investigations very seriously. We had to be sure." Deddens said. "These men are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but their actions caused a significant delay while police made sure of their findings."

