Man charged with assisting Indiana woman's suicide

Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.Full Story >
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.Full Story >
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.Full Story >
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.Full Story >
A 3-year-old girl ran several blocks home to get help after witnessing her mother suffer a seizure.Full Story >
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.Full Story >
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.Full Story >
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.Full Story >
For decades, he was known only as Unknown X-9352 at a World War II American cemetery in Belgium where he was interred.Full Story >