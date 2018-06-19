Police investigate suspicious package at Hyde Park business

Cincinnati police say a suspicious package was left at 2727 Madison Road in Hyde Park Tuesday morning (File)

A suspicious package left at a Hyde Park business caused an active law enforcement scene Tuesday morning.

Cincinnati police say the fire department responded to a report of a suspicious package at 2727 Madison Road around 8:30 a.m. Police evacuated the area and set up a perimeter so that law enforcement could investigate.

The Cincinnati Fire Department's Hazardous Device Disposal Unit an the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit investigated the material in the package and determined that it did not pose a threat.

The scene was turned over to the Cincinnati Police Department and U.S. Postal Inspector.

