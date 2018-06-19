Court docs: Mother beat children with leather belt, choked them

Celina Evans appeared in court for allegedly beating her children with a belt and choking them. (FOX19 NOW)

A mother was charged with two counts of child endangering after she allegedly beat her 8 and 4-year-old children several times with a belt and choked them, according to court documents.

Celina Evans, 26, is accused of creating "a substantial risk of serious physical harm to the victims," a court document reads.

"Evans struck the victims in excess of 10 times with a leather belt and choked the victims, lifting them up off of the ground. Victims had visiable physical injuries consistent with Evans' actions."

She is not allowed to be around the children without supervision, according to a safety plan from Jobs and Family Services.

Evans is due back in court on July 3.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.