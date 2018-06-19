Court docs: Mother beat children with leather belt, choked them

A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.Full Story >
A video shows the trapper grabbing a 10-foot python by the head and pulling it and the gator out of the water.Full Story >
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.Full Story >
Robert Satterfield is facing murder charges in the deaths of a man, woman and their young child.Full Story >
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.Full Story >
The teen was one of six people shot in an exchange of gunfire in Chicago early Monday morning.Full Story >
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.Full Story >
Wendy Paris couldn’t be prouder of her son Trey, 18, after he graduated from West Bladen High School with the class of 2018 and has now volunteered to join the military. But Wendy’s joy turned to outrage after she says a school policy punished her Trey from displaying his commitment to military service.Full Story >
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes outside Montgomery.Full Story >
Three people are dead in what is being called a double murder, suicide in the city of Tallassee, located about 25 minutes outside Montgomery.Full Story >