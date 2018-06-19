Inmate jumps in river in attempt to escape

An inmate attempted to escape custody during court transport on Tuesday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Derek Cope, 32, jumped into the river to try and avoid capture but was apprehended a short time later.

“Jumping in the river is never a good idea and I think he got lucky. Maybe he was trying to cool off from this heat but he is back in custody where he belongs,” Jones said.

Think the heat had anything to do with him jumping in the river? He is tired but safe and back in custody...Nice try... https://t.co/Ae3bQevsiz — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) June 19, 2018

Cope is being held for burglary and theft, failure to comply with a court order and contempt of court.

Additional charges are possible after his attempted escape.

