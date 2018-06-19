Facebook fundraiser collects millions for immigrant legal fees

One person was killed in a crash in Clermont County Tuesday afternoon, according to Clermont County dispatchers.Full Story >
One person was killed in a crash in Clermont County Tuesday afternoon, according to Clermont County dispatchers.Full Story >
Spotty showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon and stick around through the evening. Heavy rainfall and high winds are possible.Full Story >
Spotty showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon and stick around through the evening. Heavy rainfall and high winds are possible.Full Story >
Federal authorities raided several buildings in Covington as part of an ongoing investigation Tuesday.Full Story >
Federal authorities raided several buildings in Covington as part of an ongoing investigation Tuesday.Full Story >
A ride-share program will now help cancer patients get where they need to go in Cincinnati.Full Story >
A ride-share program will now help cancer patients get where they need to go in Cincinnati.Full Story >
An execution date has been set for a man sentenced in a 1985 murder that he blamed on "homosexual panic."Full Story >
An execution date has been set for a man sentenced in a 1985 murder that he blamed on "homosexual panic."Full Story >