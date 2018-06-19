Facebook fundraiser collects millions for immigrant legal fees

The Facebook campaign began with a $1,500 goal to help pay legal fees for immigrant families. (Source: Gregory Bull/AP)

(RNN) – Their goal was to raise $1,500, now they’re at $5 million.

Touched by the separation of immigrant families, Charlotte Willner, Malorie Lucich McGee and Dave Willner were just trying to pay for some of their legal fees when they started their Facebook fundraiser over the weekend.

The money being raised will go to:

Pay the bonds necessary to get parents out of detention and reunited with their children while awaiting court proceedings.

Ensure legal representation for every child in Texas' immigration courts.

“We are collectively revulsed at what's happening to immigrant families on our southern border,” Charlotte Willner said. “In times when we often think that the news can't possibly get worse, it does.”

The “Reunite an immigrant parent with their child” campaign quickly took off, possibly sparked by the secretly-recorded audio of children crying and pleading for their parents after they were separated at the border last week.

More than 100,000 people have contributed. And while there have been some larger donations, the average is about $40.

The donations are being sent to RAICES, a Texas nonprofit group that offers free and low-cost legal services to immigrants.

"Thanks is inadequate for the work these funds will make possible," RAICES said on Facebook. "We know it will change lives. We know it will save lives by keeping people from being deported to unsafe countries."

