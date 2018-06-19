'Say bye to him': Detainee recounts agents taking her son

A cold front will stall out in the Tri-State Wednesday, setting up several chances for showers and thunderstorms.and a threat for flash flooding through week's end.Full Story >
A massive barn fire in Ohio has killed about 5,000 pigs.Full Story >
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down near the Richwood exit due to a serious crash early Wednesday, according to Boone County dispatchers. The highway should reopen soon, dispatchers estimated at 3:45 a.m. Traffic is backed up for miles. The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. One person taken to St. Elizabeth Florence by ambulance, a dispatcher said. A serious crash closes I-71 75 NB near Richwood @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ACRHy1oID7 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) Ju...Full Story >
A representative from WOW air offered "it's most sincere apologies" Tuesday to nearly 200 passengers whose flight was delayed about 27 hours at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.Full Story >
A southwestern Ohio sheriff got a firsthand look at the immigration debate during the National Sheriffs Association annual conference.Full Story >
An audio recording that appears to capture the heartbreaking cries of small Spanish-speaking children being processed by U.S. officials took center stage Monday in the uproar over the policy of separating immigrant children from their parentsFull Story >
A newly released audio recording that depicts screaming children being taken away from their parents has added to the outrage over the Trump administration policy of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
Outrage is growing among Democrats and some Republicans over the forced separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico borderFull Story >
FBI Director Chris Wray says the bureau is determined to not repeat any of the mistakes identified in a harshly critical watchdog report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigationFull Story >
President Donald Trump is announcing that he is directing the Pentagon to create a new "Space Force" as an independent service branch aimed at ensuring American supremacy in spaceFull Story >
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plantFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jailFull Story >
Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materialsFull Story >
