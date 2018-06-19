Execution date set for man who blamed murder on ‘homosexual panic’

Robert Van Hook (Provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)

An execution date has been set for a man sentenced in a 1985 murder that he blamed on "homosexual panic."

Attorneys for condemned killer Robert Van Hook asked that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar, according to the Associated Press.

The Supreme Court noted that Van Hook had a long history of luring gay men into secluded settings to rob them.

Van Hook was convicted for the murder of David Self.

He met Self in a downtown Cincinnati bar, then lured him back to an apartment under sexual pretenses, strangled him, mutilated his body and stole his valuables.

The execution is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on July 18, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.