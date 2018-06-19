Execution date set for man who blamed murder on ‘homosexual pani - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Execution date set for man who blamed murder on ‘homosexual panic’

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Robert Van Hook (Provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction) Robert Van Hook (Provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) -

An execution date has been set for a man sentenced in a 1985 murder that he blamed on "homosexual panic."

Attorneys for condemned killer Robert Van Hook asked that their client be spared, saying he experienced a "homosexual panic" of self-revulsion before killing a man he picked up at an Ohio bar, according to the Associated Press

The Supreme Court noted that Van Hook had a long history of luring gay men into secluded settings to rob them. 

Van Hook was convicted for the murder of David Self. 

He met Self in a downtown Cincinnati bar, then lured him back to an apartment under sexual pretenses, strangled him, mutilated his body and stole his valuables.

The execution is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on July 18, at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville, Ohio.

