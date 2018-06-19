Enormous snake raises pulses along Lake Erie

BAY VILLAGE, OHIO -- It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.

Cleveland 19 sent the picture to wildlife experts with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and they have confirmed the picture looks legitimate and is mostly likely a watersnake.

Donna Conrad posted the picture to Facebook three days ago and it's been shared more than 2,300 times.

"The common watersnake is very widespread in Ohio," according to John Windau, a Wildlife Communications Manager with ODNR. "The Lake Erie watersnake is found in the Lake Erie Islands area. Both species are non-venomous and eat mostly fish and frogs."

The picture was reportedly taken at the Bay Boat Club in Bay Village meaning the snake calls Lake Erie and its shore home, causing some to rethink swimming in the lake.

There is some debate about the size.

Is it 4, 6, 8 or maybe 10 feet long?

"Sizes can be deceiving in photographs; however, this snake can reach up to 42 inches," Windau said.

The Lake Erie watersnake is a threatened species according to the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) meaning it is likely to become endangered at some point.

After speaking with official from the USFWS they believe the snake in the picture is the common Northern watersnake.

"Northern water snakes can grow to be more than 4 feet in length," according to Dr. Kaitlin Steiger-Meister, a Public Affairs Specialist with USFWS. "Northern water snakes are nonvenomous. Like any wild animal, people should use caution around large water snakes. If left alone, the snakes do not typically pose a threat to people or pets."

According to ODNR the Lake Erie watersnake is not poisonous but should be respected.

"As with any wild animal, they are not pets and should be appreciated and enjoyed from a distance," Windau advised. "Watersnakes usually flee from humans, but when grabbed they are almost always extremely aggressive and will likely bite."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.