Daughter, husband charged in Kentucky woman's slaying

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky woman's daughter and son-in-law have been charged in her death.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root said in a statement Tuesday that Christie Elizabeth McFadden is charged with complicity to commit murder and her husband, Joseph Craig McFadden, is charged with murder in the slaying of 58-year-old Sherry Rose.
News outlets cited court documents saying Rose was reported missing on Monday and detectives investigating the case found a body early Tuesday that they think is Rose.
The sheriff's statement says detectives believe Rose was stabbed during a June 15 altercation involving her daughter and son-in-law. Authorities say the couple then purchased mops, bleach and ammonia to clean up before dumping the body in a rural location.
Christie McFadden told WLEX-TV that her mother attacked her and stabbed herself when Joseph McFadden tried to break up the fight.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An execution date has been set for a man sentenced in a 1985 murder that he blamed on "homosexual panic."Full Story >
An execution date has been set for a man sentenced in a 1985 murder that he blamed on "homosexual panic."Full Story >
An inmate attempted to escape custody during court transport on Tuesday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.Full Story >
An inmate attempted to escape custody during court transport on Tuesday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.Full Story >
Indiana police say two men helped a woman commit suicide then covered up their crime.Full Story >
Indiana police say two men helped a woman commit suicide then covered up their crime.Full Story >
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangering after she allegedly beat her 8 and 4-year-old children several times with a belt and choked them, according to court documents.Full Story >
A mother was charged with two counts of child endangering after she allegedly beat her 8 and 4-year-old children several times with a belt and choked them, according to court documents.Full Story >
A southwestern Ohio sheriff got a firsthand look at the immigration debate during the National Sheriffs Association annual conference.Full Story >
A southwestern Ohio sheriff got a firsthand look at the immigration debate during the National Sheriffs Association annual conference.Full Story >