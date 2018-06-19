Lyft, American Cancer Society bringing rides to cancer patients

Lyft is partnering with the American Cancer society to bring rides to Cancer patients (Credit: Lyft)

A ride-share program will now help cancer patients get where they need to go in Cincinnati.

Lyft announced it's expanded partnership with the American Cancer Society Tuesday.

The transportation company said when patients contact the American Cancer Society for a ride to their treatments, the ACS will be able to use Lyft's Concierge tool to request those rides.

This service is part of the ACS' "Road to Recovery" program.

Concierge is Lyft's third party web request platform where partners can request rides on behalf of their customers, the company said.

“Lack of transportation remains one of the biggest roadblocks to receiving high-quality cancer care,” said Celeste Lauer, Senior Manager, Mission Delivery. “Our expanded partnership with Lyft will help us provide more cancer patients with access to potentially lifesaving treatments."

The service is already in-use in Las Vegas and Miami. Other cities welcoming the program are Atlanta, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.