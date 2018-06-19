Feds raid multiple buildings in Covington

Feds confirmed "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at several locations in Covington, including an apartment at 211 West 10th Street, near John G. Carlisle Elementary School. (FOX19 NOW)

Federal authorities raided several buildings in Covington as part of an ongoing investigation Tuesday morning.

FBI agents and Covington police officers were seen at an apartment in the 200 block of West 10th Street, just across the street from John. G. Carlisle Elementary School, around 9 a.m.

The raid was part of "court-authorized law enforcement activity at multiple locations around Covington," according to a statement from FBI Spokesperson David Habich.

Officials have not commented on the nature of the investigation.

“Since it is an ongoing investigation, we do not have further comment,” Habich said.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

