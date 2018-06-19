Biden to visit Ohio to raise money for governor candidate

CINCINNATI (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Ohio this month to raise money for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray.
A Cordray campaign spokesman says Biden will appear June 29 at the Queen City Club in downtown Cincinnati.
Biden endorsed Cordray after he won the nomination last month and touted Cordray's work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he was appointed director by President Barack Obama. He called Cordray "smart, principled, pragmatic, and a fighter."
Cordray and his running mate, former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, face a Republican ticket of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted (HYOO'-sted), Ohio's secretary of state.
The race is among those being closely watched nationally.
