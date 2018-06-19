1 killed in Clermont County crash, portion of US 52 closed - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

1 killed in Clermont County crash, portion of US 52 closed

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
WXIX/file WXIX/file
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

One person was killed in a crash in Clermont County Tuesday afternoon, according to Clermont County dispatchers. 

U.S. Route 52 is closed in both directions east of Neville due to the crash. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly