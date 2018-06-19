Prosecutor: Conviction a warning against public corruption

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky says a lobbyist's conviction on bribery charges this week reinforces that public corruption will not be tolerated.

A federal jury convicted James Sullivan on Monday of bribing the state's deputy attorney general in 2016. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6. Sullivan faces a maximum of 10 years in prison or a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr. said ensuring honest public services is a core priority of the Justice Department.

The jury found Sullivan not guilty of three other bribery charges involving a contract with the state's workers' compensation program. Prosecutors had video evidence of the 2016 bribe. The other bribes were based on testimony from two Democratic political operatives who are serving prison sentences.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.