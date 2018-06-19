Both parties move to stop Trump Administration from separating m - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Both parties move to stop Trump Administration from separating migrant families

By David Mattingly, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Sen. Mitch McConnell. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Sen. Mitch McConnell. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Rand Paul Rand Paul

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emotionally gripping pictures of migrants locked inside chain-link enclosures and the heartbreaking sobs of children crying for their parents stirred reactions from Kentucky’s congressional delegation.

"I support, and all the members of Republican conference support, a plan that keeps families together while their immigration status is determined,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

McConnell emerged from a lunch with Republican leaders declaring a need to fix the problem, and called on bipartisan discussions.

President Donald Trump spoke about the issue early Tuesday, a day after First Lady Melania Trump said she wants to see the "U.S. govern with heart."

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Louisville, already sponsoring legislation to stop Homeland Security from separating children from their parents, called the Trump Administration policy "a humanitarian crisis along our own border." 

"I think when you have expressions from both parties that the policies you have being implemented by the Trump Administration is unacceptable, it’s immoral, that it’s offensive to American values, then we ought to be able to come together behind a legislative fix," Yarmuth said.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Facebook fundraiser collects millions for immigrant legal fees

Republican Sen. Rand Paul released a statement that read, “I strongly support enforcing our immigration laws, securing our border, and protecting our country. At the same time, I oppose the government separating families.”   

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday it was up to Congress to pass legislature to end the policy of separating children from their parents as part of the country's overall immigration procedure.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    No clear plan yet on how to reunite parents with children

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 06:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-06-20 09:32:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). A boy stares out of a heavily tinted bus window leaving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in McAllen, Texas. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their families crossing the border to...
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone...Full Story >
    Trump administration officials have no clear plan on how to reunite some of the 2,300 minors separated from their families at the border as a result of a zero-tolerance policy of criminally prosecuting anyone caught entering the U.S. illegally.Full Story >

  • GE to end more than 100-year run on Dow; Walgreens added

    GE to end more than 100-year run on Dow; Walgreens added

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-06-19 22:20:53 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:31 AM EDT2018-06-20 09:31:44 GMT
    S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday that GE will be removed from the index before the open of trading next Tuesday. (Source: CNN)S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday that GE will be removed from the index before the open of trading next Tuesday. (Source: CNN)

    General Electric will be dropped from the Dow Jones industrial average next week, ending the industrial conglomerate's position in the 30-company blue chip index after more than 100 years.

    Full Story >

    General Electric will be dropped from the Dow Jones industrial average next week, ending the industrial conglomerate's position in the 30-company blue chip index after more than 100 years.

    Full Story >

  • Ronaldo and Portugal look to knock Morocco out of World Cup

    Ronaldo and Portugal look to knock Morocco out of World Cup

    Tuesday, June 19 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-19 15:51:02 GMT
    Wednesday, June 20 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-06-20 09:23:53 GMT
    (AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, plays the ball with teammates during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Kratovo, outskirts Moscow, R...(AP Photo/Francisco Seco). Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, plays the ball with teammates during Portugal's official training on the eve of the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Kratovo, outskirts Moscow, R...
    Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second appearance at the World Cup with a chance to help Portugal eliminate Morocco from the tournament.Full Story >
    Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second appearance at the World Cup with a chance to help Portugal eliminate Morocco from the tournament.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly