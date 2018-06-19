AP FACT CHECK: Democrats drop below 50 percent in Kentucky

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republicans have taken over Kentucky's state government, electing majorities in the state House and Senate and a Republican governor for the first time ever.
But does their dominance extend to voter registration, which has long been ruled by Democrats? Monday, the Republican Party of Kentucky posted this to its Twitter account :
"For the first time in Kentucky history, the Democratic party has dropped below 50 percent registration! Thanks go to the hard work of our local county party to register new voters and change party registrations. Now on to victory in November! #kypol"
THE FACTS
It's true. Democrats are now below 50 percent. The latest report from the State Board of Elections says of the 3,372,374 registered voters, 1,683,898 are Democrats, or 49.93 percent.
But registered Democrats still outnumber Republicans, who account for 41.48 percent of voters, the report shows.
Is it the first time in history Democrats have dropped below 50 percent? That's hard to say. Voter registration statistics on the State Board of Elections' website go back to 1982. Anything before that would require a lengthy exploration of paper records. But given Kentucky's political history, it is most likely true.
In 1982, Democrats had 1.2 million registered voters, giving them more than 68 percent of eligible voters. Since then, their registration rolls have grown by 35 percent while Republican registration rolls have swelled by 168.2 percent.
But the largest registration growth is voters registered as "other," a catch-all category that includes independents and third parties. That segment has ballooned by 382 percent since 1982. While accounting for just 8.6 percent of the state's total registration, it is technically the state's fastest-growing category.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati city leaders will head to Nashville Tuesday in search of solutions and potential changes to the city's 911 call system after the death of a teenager in April.Full Story >
Cincinnati city leaders will head to Nashville Tuesday in search of solutions and potential changes to the city's 911 call system after the death of a teenager in April.Full Story >
Two people were killed in a crash in Clermont County Tuesday afternoon, according to OSP.Full Story >
Two people were killed in a crash in Clermont County Tuesday afternoon, according to OSP.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >
Jury selection will begin on Tuesday for the man charged in a crash that killed a family of five in October, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.Full Story >
Spotty showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon and stick around through the evening. Heavy rainfall and high winds are possible.Full Story >
Spotty showers and thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon and stick around through the evening. Heavy rainfall and high winds are possible.Full Story >
Federal authorities raided several buildings in Covington as part of an ongoing investigation Tuesday.Full Story >
Federal authorities raided several buildings in Covington as part of an ongoing investigation Tuesday.Full Story >