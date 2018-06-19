Ohio man admits to producing child porn, using app to get children to send videos

Richard Lee Devito, 34, of Batavia, pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court. (Source: Butler County)

A Clermont County man has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography and admitted to using a messaging app to induce more than 25 children to send explicit videos and photos.

Richard Lee Devito, 34, of Batavia, pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court.

Devito admitted to inducing an eight-year-old female to engage in sexually explicit conduct in August 2016 for the purpose of making child pornography. Authorities say Devito used the messaging app “ooVoo,” pretended to be a 13-year-old, and persuaded the child to send him videos of her naked.

“The minors were typically between the ages of eight and 12. He would often encourage the children to rub their genital and place objects up their vagina or anus," said Benjamin C. Glassman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Devito also possessed thousands of images and video files that depicted child pornography. Several included prepubescent children under the age of 12 engaged in sexual acts with adults.

Devito pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography, which is punishable by a range of 15 to 30 years in prison and five years up to a lifetime of supervised release.

“As a parent, this kind of predatory behavior over the internet is frightening,” said Glassman. “I commend the FBI for its investigation of the case, which led to today’s guilty plea.”

