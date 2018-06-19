Dog gets caught splashing in family pool, pretends like nothing's wrong

Buster was having a good time until he noticed his owner was shooting a video of him. (Source: Peter Kramer/AP, file)

(RNN) – Buster the Giant Schnauzer loves to have a good time.

His human, Jerry Gordon, caught him splashing around in the family’s inflatable pool near Tulsa, OK, when Buster sensed he wasn’t alone.

Oops. Busted.

Gordon was shooting a video with his cell phone and Buster wasn’t having it.

Maintaining complete eye contact, the burly hound wads to the edge of the pool, gets out and barks at his master.

“Nothing to see here,” Buster seems to be saying, “Move along.”

The Facebook video of Buster has more than 18 million views.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.