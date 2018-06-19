Teacher indicted for stealing $100K from school, student organization

A former high school teacher was indicted on Tuesday for two counts of grand theft for stealing more than $100K from multiple organizations.

Bryan Bentley, 37, worked at Ryle High School in Union, Kentucky.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, in November 2017, their investigative unit was contacted by officials in Kentucky about an ongoing investigation involving funds taken from a student-related organization.

The investigation revealed between January 2015 and October 2017 while assigned as the Treasurer of the FBLA, “Future Business Leaders of America” in Kentucky, Bentley used more than $52,000 from the organization without authorization for personal reasons.

While the investigation was ongoing, representatives from Fifth Third Bank also contacted Clermont County Sheriff’s Office about Bentley.

According to the sheriff's office, the complaint revealed between September and November 2017, Bentley wrote and cashed multiple checks in Clermont County on a closed account linked to Ryle High School. Those checks were written for $50,000 or more.

Bentley was terminated prior to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office involvement.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

